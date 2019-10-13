GREENWOOD - Daren G. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1957 in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of the late Dale Johnson and Joyce Fisher Johnson.
He graduated from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. with the class of 1975. Later he married Lisa Kerlo Johnson on June 26, 1982.
Over the years, Daren worked building airplanes and working as a composite fabricator. His last employment was with B.A.I Aero Systems in Easton, Md.
He enjoyed the outdoor life on the water. An avid boater and jet skier; he also enjoyed camping and was a NASCAR fan of Tony Stewart. He also enjoyed football and was a Miami Dolphins fan. Above all, his family was his passion. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Kerlo Johnson; a son, Daren Johnson and his wife Michelle; a daughter, Lindsey Coulbourne all of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Sully Johnson, Jacoby Coulbourne, and Savannah Johnson; two sisters, Penni Malone of Melbourne, Fla., and Cheryl Parrow of S.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Riley.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 13, 2019