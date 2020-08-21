Darlene Martin, 82
GREENWOOD - Darlene Martin passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 28, 1937 in Grayson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Theodore Marshall and Gertrude Glass Marshall.
After high school she married Sidney Martin of West Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2001.
She attended Lifeway Church of God in Bridgeville. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and beloved dog, Tucker.
She is survived by two children: Steven Martin of Greenwood and Karen Ockels (Donald) of Cordova, Md. and Duane Jones, who she loved like a son; a brother-in-law, John Stumbo; grandchildren Lisa Burke (Greg), Kelly Belote (Garry), Amy Martin, Marty Ockels (Melissa) and Kristen Osborne (James); great-grandchildren James, Katelynn, Marie, John, Joey, Morgan, Kyle, Riley, Sydney, Grant and Alicia.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Stumbo and her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Martin.
A funeral service will be held at Lifeway Church of God in Bridgeville on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00. Burial will follow at Bridgeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lifeway Church of God, 7046 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com