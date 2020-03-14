Darryl Antonio Powell

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Darryl Antonio Powell, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bibleway Temple COGIC, 54 Kirkwood St., Dover, DE 19904 with a two hour viewing prior to the service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 14, 2020
