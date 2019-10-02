|
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Barratt's Chapel Cemetery
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord." David Frye went to be with his Savior on Sept. 29, 2019, leaving behind his wife, Barbara, of fifty-one years, and his four children, Chad Frye of Calif., Blair Frye and his wife, Emily, of Ind., Tori Frausto and her husband, Frank, of Pa., Megan Stamps and her husband, Eric, of Texas; nine grandsons, and one granddaughter. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Kenneth and Jeanetta Frye, and his brother, Kenneth Frye, Jr.
David was born in Berlin, Wisconsin in 1942. The family moved to Mesa, Ariz. five years later.
During high school, David joined the Civil Air Patrol, and rose through the ranks to become a cadet Lt. Colonel and squadron commander at the Williams Air Force Base CAP squadron.
Upon completing a year of college at Arizona State University in 1961, David received an appointment from Senator Barry Goldwater to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. After graduating from Kings Point in 1965, David received a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy and a license as a third officer in the Merchant Marine. He volunteered to help fill a manpower void as the war in Vietnam was building up, creating a great need for merchant mariners to man the many ships that were being reactivated from the World War II reserve fleet.
After four years of sea duty, David served in the Naval Reserves for a total of 13 years. He also worked at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark, N.J., married Barbara Lough of Short Hills, N.J. in 1968, and enrolled at Rutgers University where he earned an MBA. David spent the next 35 years as a resident of Florham Park, N.J. working as a mortgage officer at Orange Savings Bank and The Provident Bank where he became a Senior Vice President. During his career, he earned the Certified Mortgage Banker designation, completed a three-year program at the School of Mortgage Banking at Northwestern University in Chicago, and a three-year program at Brown University completing the Graduate School of Savings Banking.
After retirement, David and Barbara moved to Delaware. Prior to moving from N.J., they served at Parsippany Baptist Church (Parsippany), Madison Avenue Baptist Church (Paterson), and even helped start a church in their living room. David also participated in two foreign mission projects, working with Men For Missions constructing a church in Japan, and refurbishing a Bible college in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. Following the move to Delaware, David and Barbara joined Capitol Baptist Church in Dover.
Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 4 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Capitol Baptist Church, 401 Kesselring Ave., Dover, DE 19904, followed by interment at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.
In lieu of flowers, suggested tax free contributions may be sent to: Delaware Family Policy Council, P.O. Box 925, Seaford, DE 19973; New Life Island, P.O. Box 480, Frenchtown, NJ 08825; Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore, NC 28089.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 2, 2019
