MILFORD - David Allen Hevelow passed away at Milford Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
David served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Chaparral Steel in Petersburg, Va. He was a member of Calvary UM Church in Milford; he played on two bowling teams in Milford, and loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He also played Santa Claus at nursing homes, daycare centers, and all over town.
David loved God and he was always telling people, "I love you and there's nothing you can do about it."
Mr. Hevelow was preceded in death by his father, Olie B. Hevelow Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Marian (Darly) Warren; daughters, Wendy Musgrove of Millsboro, and Jamie Hevelow of Dover; his companion, Lillie Elliott; brothers, Charles Hevelow of Clayton, Michael Hevelow of South Carolina, and Gary Lynn of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Calvary UM Church, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in David's memory can be made to: Calvary UM Church, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 25, 2019