Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - David Arthur Krutenat was born Feb. 19, 1940 in Elma, N.Y., to Alfred and Doris (Baldeck) Krutenat. He attended Brockport High School (Class of 1959). He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Dover AFB. A long time member of the Church of the Nazarene, he attended Dover Calvary Church of the Nazarene (now The Cross Church of the Nazarene) where he met and married Jean (Jack) Brinkman in 1965.

Dave was a sales manager in the Dover area for many years until his retirement. He was known for being honest, personable, and friendly in all his professional and personal interactions.

He was an active member in the Church of the Nazarene, locally and on the district level, serving on numerous boards and ministries over many years. He was generous and always willing to help out when he became aware of any need, whether in the church or in the community.

David is survived by his wife, Jean, of 53 years; a son, Terry Brinkman of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Amy (John) Nielson of Quincy, Mass.; three granddaughters, Bethany (Ben) Wong of Marysville, Ohio, Kathryn Nielson of Chesapeake Beach, Md., and Jenna Nielson of Quincy, Mass.; two remaining brothers and two sisters. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901. Visitation at 1:00 p.m.; Service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made in Dave's memory toward an upcoming Work and Witness trip and Missions program at The Cross Church of the Nazarene, 1818 North Little Creek Road, Dover, DE 19901.



Funeral Home Trader Funeral Home, Inc.

12 Lotus Street

Dover , DE 19901

(302) 734-4620 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close