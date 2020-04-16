BRIDGEVILLE - David "Buddy" C. Priestley passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Seaford. He was born on May 25, 1953 in Milford, son of the late Robert David and Hazel Marie (Murphy) Priestley.
Mr. Priestley worked in commercial construction for Evans Construction for 20 years. He also worked with RT Absher Contractors and Larry Willey as well. When he could, "Buddy" thoroughly enjoyed getting outdoors to go fishing.
Mr. Priestley is survived by his sisters, Deborah Smith and her husband Frank of Georgetown, Rosey Kenton of Bridgeville and Dawn Brown of Seaford; his nephews, Shawn Passwaters of Delmar, Md., Robert Brown of Seaford and Chris Brown of Seaford; his aunt, Joan Shockley; and several cousins.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Watson-Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium, A division of the Parsell Funeral Homes family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 16, 2020