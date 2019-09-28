DOVER - David E. Worthington passed away this week of natural causes.

David graduated from Milford High School and was employed for many years at Capitol Homes. He was very talented and had a passion for photography, music, and demonstrated a mastery of modern technology. David was kind, soft-spoken, and impressed those who knew him with a dry, witty sense of humor.

David was preceded in death by his parents, E. 'Jack' and Mary Anne Worthington; paternal grandparents, Earl F. and Marie Worthington; and maternal grandparents, Jerome and Laura Adkins.

He leaves behind an aunt, Anita Adkins; cousins; several good friends; and a dear friend, Marsha Young.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 12 noon at Milford Community Cemetery, 850 N. DuPont Blvd, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963.



