MAGNOLIA â€" David Eric Smith (CMSgt. Retired) passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020 at home.
Mr. Smith was born March 1, 1944 in Houlton, Maine to the late Eric Smith and Yvette Caron Smith. He graduated in 1962 from Milford Mill High School in Baltimore County, Md., where he met his wife Sheryl Grout, they married in 1964 and moved to Dover, Del. where he reported for duty at the Delaware Air Force Base.
He served in the United States Air Force for 35 years retiring in 1999. Mr. Smith enlisted in the service in 1964 as an Aeromedical Technician with the 1607th USAF Hospital at DAFB. While on active duty, he served as an unaccompanied unit medical technician assigned to the 52nd Military Airlift Squadron in Rhein Main AB, Germany, participating in evacuation flight on C-141s transporting ambulatory and litter cases from Vietnam to Andrewâ€™s AFB. He was also selected for temporary duty at Ft. Campbell, Ky. during â€œOperation Eagle Thrustâ€� the development of the first Calvary to Vietnam, earning a Gold Pride Award and letters of appreciation for outstanding performance. Mr. Smith was assigned to his position as an Air Force Reserve Technician (ART) in 1969. He was a veteran of the Conflict in Southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf War. He held 3 separate medical AFSCs during his 34 year career in the military and government service.
Mr. Smith was a multi-media artist and had designed the 512th Airlift Wing emblem. He was a member of the American Legion and had been an Eagle Scout and a scout leader.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheryl Smith of Magnolia; sons, Adam Smith of Magnolia and Jason Smith and his wife Mariah of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Kevin Smith of Hagerstown, Md.; sister, Joyce Hardesty, Surf City, S.C.; grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, and Juliette; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, Lee and Theresa.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 7, 2020.