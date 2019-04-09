Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dave, born and raised in Philadelphia Pa. in 1961. Lived in Upper Darby Pa. Born to Rosemarie (DelBuono) Jarman (Mother) and the late Milton Swindel Jarman Jr. (Father).

Moved to Delaware June 1975.

Dave was a roofer by trade, caring on the family business with his father. His favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers. Dave was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School in 1980. He was called Diddle by his friends. Dave loved planting flowers and cactus.

He was an uncle to several nieces and nephews. Dave also had many cousins and friends.

Dave loved family. He is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Jarman of Camden-Wyoming; sister, Denise Snyder and her husband Michael Snyder of Dover; and a younger brother, Kenneth Jarman of Camden-Wyoming.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Trader Funeral Home, Dover, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 where family may gather beginning at 10 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m.

