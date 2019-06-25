Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kirby Metz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Easton, md. - David Kirby Metz, Jr. died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Talbot Hospice.

Born April 28, 1925 in Greensboro, Md., he was the son of the late David Kirby, Sr. and Helen Orna Hudson Metz. In 1933 he moved with his family to Delaware where he attended public school and then served as a U.S. Senate Page from Delaware from 1939 to 1942. He graduated from Dover Delaware High School in 1943. From 1944 to 1946, he served in the Merchant Marines. Following his release from active duty, he attended Goldey-Beacon College. On May 10, 1947 at Kates Point in Trappe, Md. he married the former Jane Carroll. They made their home in Trappe where he farmed until 1962. He then purchased the Trappe Landing Grain Co. facility at Queen Anne that he renamed the Queen Anne Grain Co. In January of 1965, he bought the Granville Wise Seed House in Queen Anne and renamed this the Queen Anne Grain Co. Seed House. He remained active in these businesses until their sale in 1992.

A resident of Easton since 1983, he was a member of the Trappe United Methodist Church and a former member of the Trappe Lions Club of which he had been a Charter Member.

He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Metz Blakeney and her husband, John "Tink", of Chestertown, Md.; a son, Wayne Carroll Metz of Easton, Md.; a brother, Thomas H. Metz and his wife, Joan; six grandchildren, Christopher Hudson Metz, Sara Metz Dyott and her husband, Steven, Heather Blakeney Ewing and her husband, Louis, Laura Blakeney Royer and her husband, Kevin, Timothy Jon Metz and Matthew Gary Metz; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsi Dyott, Dawson Dyott, Toby Metz, Katelyn Metz, Abigail Ewing, Kirby Ewing, Hudson Royer, and Blake Royer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Carroll Metz; sons, Gary Hudson Metz, who died on March 19, 1973 while serving in the

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trappe United Methodist Church where family will receive friends one hour prior to service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trappe United Methodist Church 29421 Maple Avenue, Trappe, MD 21673

For online condolences, please visit:





Easton, md. - David Kirby Metz, Jr. died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Talbot Hospice.Born April 28, 1925 in Greensboro, Md., he was the son of the late David Kirby, Sr. and Helen Orna Hudson Metz. In 1933 he moved with his family to Delaware where he attended public school and then served as a U.S. Senate Page from Delaware from 1939 to 1942. He graduated from Dover Delaware High School in 1943. From 1944 to 1946, he served in the Merchant Marines. Following his release from active duty, he attended Goldey-Beacon College. On May 10, 1947 at Kates Point in Trappe, Md. he married the former Jane Carroll. They made their home in Trappe where he farmed until 1962. He then purchased the Trappe Landing Grain Co. facility at Queen Anne that he renamed the Queen Anne Grain Co. In January of 1965, he bought the Granville Wise Seed House in Queen Anne and renamed this the Queen Anne Grain Co. Seed House. He remained active in these businesses until their sale in 1992.A resident of Easton since 1983, he was a member of the Trappe United Methodist Church and a former member of the Trappe Lions Club of which he had been a Charter Member.He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Metz Blakeney and her husband, John "Tink", of Chestertown, Md.; a son, Wayne Carroll Metz of Easton, Md.; a brother, Thomas H. Metz and his wife, Joan; six grandchildren, Christopher Hudson Metz, Sara Metz Dyott and her husband, Steven, Heather Blakeney Ewing and her husband, Louis, Laura Blakeney Royer and her husband, Kevin, Timothy Jon Metz and Matthew Gary Metz; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsi Dyott, Dawson Dyott, Toby Metz, Katelyn Metz, Abigail Ewing, Kirby Ewing, Hudson Royer, and Blake Royer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Carroll Metz; sons, Gary Hudson Metz, who died on March 19, 1973 while serving in the U.S. Navy , and David Kirby Metz, III, who died August 20, 2005; and his sister, Orna Lee Massey.A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trappe United Methodist Church where family will receive friends one hour prior to service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trappe United Methodist Church 29421 Maple Avenue, Trappe, MD 21673For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close