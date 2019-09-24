Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 (302)-629-9237 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David L. Bachman passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Sept. 19, 2019 at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford.

David was a native of Delaware and born to Myra L. and David Bachman. He grew up in Dover, one of four siblings. Throughout his life, David continued to maintain school-age friendships and was a participant of his well-loved "Lunch Bunch." For many years, David resided in Seaford.

David relished the beauty of nature, especially flowers, and thoroughly enjoyed traveling here and abroad. He greatly loved the water and throughout his lifetime enjoyed boating of any type. David was hard-working in all his endeavors exhibiting a persistent work-ethic attitude which he tried to instill in others, also. He was a mentor to many and well-known by those dear to him for his insight and advice. But above all, he cared greatly for family, friends, employees, and his community.

David is survived by family members: Donald Wacker, David Wacker (Amy), Richard Wacker and their families, Robert Kopf, Sr., Robert Kopf, Jr., Paul Kopf (Michele), Tad A. Kopf (Geralyn), and their families, and Terrie Bachman. Dear loved ones: Christina and Kit Seningen, Debbye and Russell Horsey, and Cissy Thomas.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Myra L. and David Bachman; and his sisters: Myra Ann Bachman, Betty Wacker, and Nancy Kopf.

An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Cranston Funeral Home, 300 North Shipley Street, in Seaford from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at a 11 a.m.

Thank you to all family and friends for expressions of love and prayers on David's behalf. Special appreciation is extended to all medical personnel who assisted in providing such tender, compassionate care for him.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made in his honor and memory to the Allen Cancer Center, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, Delaware, 19973.

