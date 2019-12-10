DOVER - David L. Miller passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Miller was born July 25, 1949 in Frostburg, Md. to the late Thomas F. Miller and Genevieve Spatro Miller, and moved to Felton. He received his Bachelor's Degree in accounting and business administration from Delaware State University.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. Miller loved to spend time with his family and extended work family at Kent Construction, were he was their accountant for the last 41 years. He enjoyed searching with his metal detector and playing games and cards with family and friends. He rarely lost a chess game.
Mr. Miller is survived by his brother, Richard (Dickie) Miller and his wife Joyce; sister, Raquel Covedale and her husband Roland; niece, Deborah Brown and her husband Brian; special great nieces and nephews, Christopher and Michael Brown and Erica Montejunas and son Vincent; nephew, Mike McKeon and his wife Suzanne, along with countless other nieces and nephews who meant so much to him.
Memorial services will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019