David Michael Miles, Sr.
CHESTERTOWN, Md. - David Michael Miles, Sr. passed away at his home in Chestertown, Maryland on October 6, 2020.
David was born on June 26, 1950 in Smyrna, Delaware to parents Charles and Estelle Miles. He attended school in Delaware and married Wanda Boyer.
David married Sherry Lynn Ringgold in 1997, and they lived in Chestertown together until his passing. David worked in the construction industry with Beka Industries in Baltimore, Maryland. He also worked as a "pin chaser" part time with Queen Anne's Bowling Center. David loved fishing, eating crabs, and enjoying time with his family, especially his grandkids.
David is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Tina Ashley (Donald) of Delaware, Tanica Rolsia (Nathaniel) of Delaware, David Miles, Jr. (Angel) of Delaware, DeShea Miles of Delaware, and Ashley Miles of Washington, D.C.; his siblings, Jerry Miles, Carolyn Miles, Lucann Miles (Sterling), Ray Sullivan, Vanessa Thomas, DeAndre Sullivan, and Simone Sullivan; his 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as his step-mother and mentor, Trudy Morris; Carrie Lawrence, and devoted cousin and friend Richard Butcher.
Visitations will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown. A funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
To send online condolences and view service information, visit fhnfuneralhome.com
