1/1
David Michael Miles Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Miles, Sr.
CHESTERTOWN, Md. - David Michael Miles, Sr. passed away at his home in Chestertown, Maryland on October 6, 2020.
David was born on June 26, 1950 in Smyrna, Delaware to parents Charles and Estelle Miles. He attended school in Delaware and married Wanda Boyer.
David married Sherry Lynn Ringgold in 1997, and they lived in Chestertown together until his passing. David worked in the construction industry with Beka Industries in Baltimore, Maryland. He also worked as a "pin chaser" part time with Queen Anne's Bowling Center. David loved fishing, eating crabs, and enjoying time with his family, especially his grandkids.
David is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Tina Ashley (Donald) of Delaware, Tanica Rolsia (Nathaniel) of Delaware, David Miles, Jr. (Angel) of Delaware, DeShea Miles of Delaware, and Ashley Miles of Washington, D.C.; his siblings, Jerry Miles, Carolyn Miles, Lucann Miles (Sterling), Ray Sullivan, Vanessa Thomas, DeAndre Sullivan, and Simone Sullivan; his 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as his step-mother and mentor, Trudy Morris; Carrie Lawrence, and devoted cousin and friend Richard Butcher.
Visitations will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown. A funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
To send online condolences and view service information, visit fhnfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved