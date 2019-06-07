FELTON - David Michael Thatcher passed away, Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.
Mr. Thatcher was born Nov. 19, 1949 in Battle Creek, Mich. to the late Keith Thatcher and Beverly LaBarge Thatcher.
He served in the United States Army for four years. After the service he went to work for General Motors as an assembly line worker retiring after 30 years. Mr. Thatcher enjoyed fishing, camping, road trips and visiting with his friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Debbie Enix and Linda Kester.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Snyder of Felton; his daughter, Lisa Vallance of Michigan; step children, Michael Snyder, Michelle Snyder, Sara Snyder, Gail Snyder, Richard Snyder and Christopher Snyder; siblings, Carol Rexroth of Felton, Teresa Lane of Dover; his buddy, Dave Wormuth of Felton; and several nieces and nephews. He had a whole tribe of grandchildren and a great grandchild whom he loved very much.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com/
Published in NewsZapDE on June 7, 2019