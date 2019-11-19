SMYRNA - David Paul Stover passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Paul had retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1995 where he had worked for over 40 years.
After retirement he enjoyed target shooting and had won several awards for his skill. He was an avid outdoorsman and member of the Silver Lake Fishing Club. He loved to go hunting and tend to his garden.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Clark and Calvin; his daughter, Brenda Hernandez; two brothers, and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy J. Stover; and his daughter, Shelia Stover; five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 19, 2019