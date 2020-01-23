Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Deakyne DDS Sr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Clair Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - David R. Deakyne Sr. DDS passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020, under the compassionate care of Gallagher Hospice, Providence Point Healthcare, and his loving family and friends.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1939, to the late Dr. Walter C. "Doc" and Thelma Deakyne of Smyrna. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Carole K. Deakyne, brother and sister-in-law Walter C. and Mary Louise Deakyne Jr. and his nephew Walter C. Deakyne III. David is survived by his daughter Danielle D. Uffelman (Brian) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Dr. David R. Deakyne Jr.(Stacy), of Smyrna, his niece Dina Deakyne (Josh Wharton) and his adored grandchildren, Bella Uffelman, Blake Uffelman, David Deakyne III, and Zachary Deakyne,

David "Deak" graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna and then attended Randolph-Macon College, where he studied biology and science courses and joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He and his bride, Carole, headed to Philadelphia where David attended Temple Dental School. He became a member of the OKU honorary dental fraternity. There, his passionate career in dentistry began and would grow until he retired at age 74.

After graduating from Temple, Dr. Deakyne Sr. did his residency in the Army as a Captain. He spent his service time in Germany, which allowed him and his wife to travel around Europe. They often did this on a small motorcycle with just a tent.

Once his tour was completed, he returned to his beloved hometown of Smyrna with his family to set up his practice on New Street, practicing there for close to 30 years.

Dr. Deakyne Sr. later built a state-of-the-art office to welcome his son into his practice. This was established as the home for Deakyne Dental Associates. It was the first building in the office park, which he and his wife developed.

His love of dentistry was fueled by his patients and his staff, whom he enjoyed seeing every day and often credited to the success of his practice.

Dr. Deakyne Sr. was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association, the Delaware State Dental Society, and a longtime member of the Kent and Sussex Dental Society. He was a professional member of the Delaware Board of examiners.

David was an avid sports participant for most of his life. He was on the football, baseball, and basketball teams through High School and into college. In the summers, David was a lifeguard in Rehoboth Beach and enjoyed surfing and beach life. He and his wife found the beach as a relaxing get away and established a residence in Dewey Beach.

He enjoyed tennis, skiing as well as golf. In his early 40s, he took up flying. He was hooked, and you could often find him at the Smyrna Airport or up near the clouds.

He was a University of Delaware sports fan. He and his wife enjoyed attending football and basketball games with lifelong friends. As a Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was excited to see them finally win a Superbowl.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Dr. David R. Deakyne will be held at the St. Clair Country Club on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Service/Celebration in Delaware will take place in the Spring. More information will follow soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. David R. Deakyne Sr. can be sent to Gallagher Foundation (Hospice) 1370 Washington Pike Ste 401B Bridgeville, PA 15107 or National Areata Alopecia Foundation at





