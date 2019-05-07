David R. Virdin, 69, passed away Friday April 26, 2019.
He was born on July 19, 1949 in Dover to the late Frank H. and Jeannette (Jones) Virdin.
He worked as an auto mechanic for Willis Chevrolet and also worked at Gede Insulation. He was a Dover High School Graduate of 1967, and completed Auto Mechanic Technology through Kent Votech. Proceeded in death by his brother Frank Virdin. Survived by his sister Patricia (Virdin) Wheeler of Viola. Also survived by a long time companion, Debra Virdin.
Friends may gather on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901. Burial will be held Thursday May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 7, 2019