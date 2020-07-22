David Robert
Thornton, 66
HARTLY - David Robert Thornton passed away July 12, 2020 in Christiana Hospital following a sudden illness.
David was a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1972. He joined the Coast Guard after graduation serving in Portland, Maine then subsequently attended Baptist Bible College East in Shrub Oak, N.Y. Over the past 4 decades he enjoyed ministering to seniors in local nursing homes including Silver Lake Nursing Home. He played the mandolin and was an amateur photographer. He worked in the masonry trade and until his brief illness he enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Barratt's Chapel.
He is survived by daughters, Ruth Ann Workman (Karl) and Naomi Bentz (Daniel); grandchildren, Melissa Shevitz, Madeline Shevitz and Hunter Bentz; siblings, Edward Thornton (Carol), George T. Thornton, Jr. and Dorothea Borkowski (John); along with a nephew and several nieces; uncle, George Robert Veazey, Sr. (Joan) and aunt, Eleanor Hoffman (Thomas).
He was preceded in death by his father, George T. Thornton, Sr.; his mother, Dorothy V. Veazey Thornton; 2nd wife, Connie Thornton; sister-in-law, Judith Thornton.
Due to Covid-19 a private viewing and service will be held for the family 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming. (live stream available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
) Public graveside Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica, where friends are welcome. Social distancing and masks will be required at all events.
