FELTON - David W. Speicher passed away peacefully at Kent General Hospital on Friday, March 1, 2019.
David was born in Milford to the late Jacob and Nyla (Jones) Speicher. He was self-employed as a painter and carpenter.
David loved crabbing, fishing, and working. He was very kind and generous to others.
Mr. Speicher is survived by his children, Darrel, Amber, and Brian; and step-brother, Tom Simpler.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, DE 19943.
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2019