Service Information
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington , DE 19952
(302)-398-3884
Visitation 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life 1:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington , DE 19952
Obituary

David William Ryan, 88, departed his earthly life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home. He was raised and lived his entire life in Harrington. He was the son of the late William and Ruth Ryan.

David was a 1949 graduate of Harrington High School. He served four years in the United States Air Force, serving in the Philippines. He then began his life of taking chances. His first was buying Airport Farm, which he farmed until his death. He often rented extra ground to till, as well as working full-time jobs, including DuPont and Delmarva Power. Another chance was when he married Sandy and her two sons, Curtis and Blake. Along with his son, David, they kept the farm going. Taking a chance every year when planting the crop.

It wasn't all work. He and Sandy learned to play tennis and snow ski. That took them on adventures in the mountains, including Austria, Switzerland, Germany, the Rockies and eastern mountains. He bowled on the Harrington Business League for 45 years. In between crops, they got to do some traveling in the USA in their motor home. David served on the Kent County Regional Planning Commission from 1979 to 1999. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Bartley; and his double cousin, Wallace Ryan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; sons, David C. Ryan and Blake (Holly) Bartley; half sister, LuAnn (Ed) Weir; grandchildren, Devan (Nathan) Carpenter, and Joshua (Holli) Ryan; great grandchildren, Kash David Ryan, Kane William Ryan, and Khloe Elizabeth Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 63, Harrington, DE 19952 or Harrington Fire Co., 20 Clark St. Harrington, DE 19952.

Funeral services celebrating David's life will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours before. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.

