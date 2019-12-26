Deaconess Maeola Marie Watson or "Mae" was born on May 15, 1946; departed this life on Dec. 20, 2019. She is the daughter of Mildred Downs and Andrew Sullivan.
Deaconess Watson grew up in Smyrna, Delaware where she received her formal education at Thomas D. Clayton Elementary School and graduated from John Bassett Moore/Smyrna High School in 1964. She was one of the first black students to integrate into the Smyrna School District.
She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy of caring for Wendell, her husband of 51 years. Her father, Andrew Sullivan of Havre de Grace, Md.; two sons, Wendell (Kim) of West Melbourne, Fla. and Michael (Clytrice) of Dover, Del.; beloved grandchildren, Jordan, Jaiden, Tyler and Taylor; her sisters, Arlene Grinnage (Fred) of Bear, Del. and Rosalind Downs of Dover, Del.; best friend, Darlene Stevenson; godson, Trent Stevenson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
First public viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover. Service of Celebration of Life for Deaconess Watson will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; with formal homegoing service to follow. Interment in Old Fellows Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 26, 2019