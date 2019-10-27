Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Interment Following Services Sharon Hills Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Deborah A. Young passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Debbie was born, April 16, 1952 in Dover to the late Elsie "Klecan" Greenley. She was raised in Goldsboro, Md. and graduated from North Caroline High School (Class of 1970) in Ridgley, Md.

Debbie had three girls of her own, but she was the mom who took to and affected many children over the years. She was known to dole out tough advice, the kind you needed to hear, not the kind you wanted. Her house was welcoming, and even though she was strict she was always ready for a good time. Debbie's love of a good time extended beyond home; every fourth of July she could be found at the beach, surrounded by the people she loved. Whilst Debbie loved being a mother she truly found her stride as a grandmother and could often be found spoiling those grandkids.

After working for the State of Delaware Department of Corrections as an accountant for 35 years she retired in 2017. In addition to working for the state she spent many a night and weekend at her second job, Boscov's in the Domestics department. Aside from spoiling her grandchildren and strutting her stuff on the boardwalk Debbie loved daisies, all things yellow, flip flops, reading on her deck, traveling, gardening, cooking from her garden, and working in the yard. She and her hubby could be found each anniversary spending time in the Pocono Mountains amidst their other travels. Debbie was an avid collector of travel memorabilia, mostly magnets and loved decorating her house with mice. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover; and had kept in touch with a group of girls from her alma mater class of '70.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Joseph V. Young of Dover; children, Loree "Reed" Keeler (John) of Maryland, Gregg Young (Kelly) of York, Pa., Carrie Reed (James) of Wyoming and Nicole "Young" Pettit (Charlie) of Dover; brothers, Bobby Greenley of Henderson, Md. and Larry Greenley (Debbie) of Ridgely, Md.; and grandchildren, David, Jessica, Stephanie, and Amanda Keeler, Sean and Megan Young, Spencer Young and Remington Pettit; adopted sons, Chip Osterhout Young and Jake Green; and adopted daughter, Kelsey Miller. She will be sadly missed by all and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE, 19901. Family and friends may call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Sharon Hills Memorial Park following the services.

Debbie's last act of love, was as a gift of life donation; continuing to share her love of life through others.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the humanitarian , and continue to better others' lives in her name.

