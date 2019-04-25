Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - On Monday, April 16, 2018, at 4:05 a.m., Deborah Ann Brand passed away at Kent General Hospital in Dover surrounded by her husband and children. Debbie was born in Washington D.C. on Oct. 15, 1955 to the late Robert and Eulalia "Ruth" Shipe. She was a military wife and a devoted mother who proudly raised six children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting coins, and jewelry making.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Bernard Shipe and Dennis James Shipe.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Patrick Brand; and by her children, Angie Broomall, Leland Brand and his wife April, Danielle Eichenberg and her husband Jason, Patrick Brand II, Tony Broomall and his wife Michelle, and Mary Beth Brand. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and her brothers, John William Shipe and Stanley Eugene Shipe.

The family received visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018 with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment followed at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

After interment a reception was held at Cheer Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For condolences please visit





Milford - On Monday, April 16, 2018, at 4:05 a.m., Deborah Ann Brand passed away at Kent General Hospital in Dover surrounded by her husband and children. Debbie was born in Washington D.C. on Oct. 15, 1955 to the late Robert and Eulalia "Ruth" Shipe. She was a military wife and a devoted mother who proudly raised six children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting coins, and jewelry making.Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Bernard Shipe and Dennis James Shipe.She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Patrick Brand; and by her children, Angie Broomall, Leland Brand and his wife April, Danielle Eichenberg and her husband Jason, Patrick Brand II, Tony Broomall and his wife Michelle, and Mary Beth Brand. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and her brothers, John William Shipe and Stanley Eugene Shipe.The family received visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018 with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment followed at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.After interment a reception was held at Cheer Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close