Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann Pinder. View Sign Service Information Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 (410)-482-8914 Service 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Ann Pinder passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, surround by her family.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1953 in Easton, Md. to the late Lester and Fannie Frances Walls Lambdin.

Aside from raising five amazing children of her own, Deborah was also a devoted foster parent for more than 20 years for the State of Delaware.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Doug; her sister, Leslie Alvaro; and brother, Lester "Butch" Lambdin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John Pinder Sr. Beloved mom to John, Scott (Monica), Jason, and Danielle. Cherished mom mom to Samantha, Ryan, Brendon, Justyn, Courtney, Candice. Dezaray, Kyle, Jake (Alexis) Allison (Jose) Mikey, Mercedes, Gabrielle, Alivia, and Soulj, as well as great grandmother to six. One sister Elizabeth Ford (John) of Hockessin. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be John, Scott, Jason, Jose, Jake, Jimmy and Mikey.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12 – 1pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639.

Graveside service will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery. Intersection of 300 & Bryn Zion Road Kenton, Del.

The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their compassion and care.

For online condolences and a memorial video of Deborah's life please visit





Deborah Ann Pinder passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, surround by her family.She was born on Feb. 15, 1953 in Easton, Md. to the late Lester and Fannie Frances Walls Lambdin.Aside from raising five amazing children of her own, Deborah was also a devoted foster parent for more than 20 years for the State of Delaware.She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Doug; her sister, Leslie Alvaro; and brother, Lester "Butch" Lambdin.She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John Pinder Sr. Beloved mom to John, Scott (Monica), Jason, and Danielle. Cherished mom mom to Samantha, Ryan, Brendon, Justyn, Courtney, Candice. Dezaray, Kyle, Jake (Alexis) Allison (Jose) Mikey, Mercedes, Gabrielle, Alivia, and Soulj, as well as great grandmother to six. One sister Elizabeth Ford (John) of Hockessin. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.Pallbearers will be John, Scott, Jason, Jose, Jake, Jimmy and Mikey.Services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12 – 1pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639.Graveside service will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery. Intersection of 300 & Bryn Zion Road Kenton, Del.The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their compassion and care.For online condolences and a memorial video of Deborah's life please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close