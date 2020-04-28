Deborah Ann Pinder passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, surround by her family.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1953 in Easton, Md. to the late Lester and Fannie Frances Walls Lambdin.
Aside from raising five amazing children of her own, Deborah was also a devoted foster parent for more than 20 years for the State of Delaware.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Doug; her sister, Leslie Alvaro; and brother, Lester "Butch" Lambdin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John Pinder Sr. Beloved mom to John, Scott (Monica), Jason, and Danielle. Cherished mom mom to Samantha, Ryan, Brendon, Justyn, Courtney, Candice. Dezaray, Kyle, Jake (Alexis) Allison (Jose) Mikey, Mercedes, Gabrielle, Alivia, and Soulj, as well as great grandmother to six. One sister Elizabeth Ford (John) of Hockessin. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be John, Scott, Jason, Jose, Jake, Jimmy and Mikey.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12 – 1pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W Sunset Ave., Greensboro, MD 21639.
Graveside service will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery. Intersection of 300 & Bryn Zion Road Kenton, Del.
The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their compassion and care.
For online condolences and a memorial video of Deborah's life please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020