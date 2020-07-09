Deborah (Debbie) Broyles
MILTON - Deborah (Debbie) Broyles, of Milton, formally from Milford, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 from a brief illness.
Debbie was born Nov. 26, 1952 in Seaford.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Thelma Broyles; and a brother, James Broyles.
Debbie graduated from Milford High School class of 1970.
She liked to read, doing crossword puzzles and watching old westerns. The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice and all her caregivers for their kindness.
She is survived by her sister, Christine Austin (John Webb); her niece, Amy Fountain (Michael); her nephews, Brian Broyles (Amanda) and Dustin Broyles; great nephews, Mason and Myles; great nieces, Kaylee and Alyssa.
Services will be private.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
.