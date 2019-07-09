SALISBURY, Md. - Deborah Hegesi Newcomb died Friday July 5, 2019 at Peninsula General Hospital, Salisbury, Md. Ms. Newcomb was born in Dover, the daughter of the late Louis and Alice Hegesi.
Deborah was a nurse for thirty years in Norfolk, Va. then worked at Brit Haven Nursing Home in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. until her retirement. Ms. Newcomb enjoyed nature, gardening and for many years enjoyed traveling.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Sharon Bagwell of Salisbury, Md. and Betsy Boylan of Dover; a nephew, Ian Redman of Camden; and a great nephew, Sam Redman of Florida.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the .
Arrangements are by The Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, Md.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 9, 2019