Deborah (Debby) Lambert Brice passed away peacefully into the arms and presence of her loving Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her family.
Debby was known in life for her infectious laugh and love of fun. Her family was the most important thing to her, and spending time with them was her favorite thing to do.
Debby was proceeded in death by her father, Richard Lambert Sr.; and her brother, Larry Lambert.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Brice; and her children, Danaya Schurter (Benjamin), Samara and Isaiah Potter; her mother, Ann Marie Lambert; and brother, Richard Lambert Jr. (Lisa); as well as two furbabies, two grandsons, three step-children, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a private viewing and burial for the family and later, there will be a celebration of life service and lunch on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at My Father's House church (The Solid Rock Church), 807 Hazlettville Rd. in Hartly at 1 p.m. Pastor Richard Lambert will be officiating the service.
Professional services held by Trader Funeral Home, Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020