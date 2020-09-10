Debra Ann WarnerHARRINGTON - Born in Milford, DE on August 11, 1960; departed this life on September 1, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am Friday, September 11, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover, DE 19901. In the interest of public health, attendance is limited to invitees. A public viewing will be 9 – 11 a.m. with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of mask and practice of physical distancing will be enforced. Interment in Williamsville Cemetery, Kent County, DE.(302) 526-4662