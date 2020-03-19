Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra F. (Millman) Jump. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Debra F. (nee Millman) Jump passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Milford on Feb. 13, 1958 to the late Frederick and Maxine Millman.

Debra was a graduate of Cape Henlopen Class of 1976. She started working for Beebe Medical Center in 1978 and graduated Beebe School of Nursing in 1979 and worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years. She was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church and Eagle's Nest Fellowship Church. Debra enjoyed traveling, camping, yard sales and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, James R. Jump, in 2017.

Debra is survived by her children, Adam (Bethany) Jump and Ashley Bradley; three brothers, Jerry (Edna) Millman, Don (Siggy) Millman and Terry (Bonnie) Millman; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Interment will be at White's Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Home, Milton.





MILTON - Debra F. (nee Millman) Jump passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Milford on Feb. 13, 1958 to the late Frederick and Maxine Millman.Debra was a graduate of Cape Henlopen Class of 1976. She started working for Beebe Medical Center in 1978 and graduated Beebe School of Nursing in 1979 and worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years. She was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church and Eagle's Nest Fellowship Church. Debra enjoyed traveling, camping, yard sales and crocheting.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, James R. Jump, in 2017.Debra is survived by her children, Adam (Bethany) Jump and Ashley Bradley; three brothers, Jerry (Edna) Millman, Don (Siggy) Millman and Terry (Bonnie) Millman; along with several nieces and nephews.Services will be private. Interment will be at White's Chapel Cemetery.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Home, Milton. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close