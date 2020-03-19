MILTON - Debra F. (nee Millman) Jump passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Milford on Feb. 13, 1958 to the late Frederick and Maxine Millman.
Debra was a graduate of Cape Henlopen Class of 1976. She started working for Beebe Medical Center in 1978 and graduated Beebe School of Nursing in 1979 and worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years. She was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church and Eagle's Nest Fellowship Church. Debra enjoyed traveling, camping, yard sales and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, James R. Jump, in 2017.
Debra is survived by her children, Adam (Bethany) Jump and Ashley Bradley; three brothers, Jerry (Edna) Millman, Don (Siggy) Millman and Terry (Bonnie) Millman; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Interment will be at White's Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2020