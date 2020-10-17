Debra Lynn 'Debbie' Handges, 59
MAGNOLIA - Debra Lynn "Debbie" Handges passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 after a long illness. Debbie was born on November 7, 1960 in Mt Holly, New Jersey, the daughter of late Una Lois Coffman and Donald Edward Coffman.
Debbie was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She had an artistic gift and enjoyed creating homemade gifts for everyone. One of her favorites was to paint personalized pumpkins for friends and family.
Debbie had a heart of gold and always wanted to make someone smile. One way she showed this was through her cooking, whenever you would visit there would always be homemade soup, chili, desserts, etc. She often would surprise family, friends and coworkers with a delicious meal.
Her greatest joy was always her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her face always lit up when she spoke of them. Every acquaintance who met her felt like they knew her children and grandchildren through her stories.
Debbie was preceded in death by her first husband, D. Paul Thomas, Jr. in 1988; her son-in-law, Sean Hudson; and her mother, Una Lois Coffman in 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Handges; daughters, Elizabeth Anne Scott, Sara Thomas Hudson; son, Anthony Joseph Handges; son-in-law, Mike Scott; her grandchildren, Michael Paul Scott, Lauren Mackenzie Scott and Parker Thomas Hudson; her father, Donald Coffman; her siblings, Diane Coppola (Frank), Michael Coffman (Sheila), Dawn Hollinger (Ben), Denise Devary and Billie Ann Bennett ( Matt); as well as two special sister-in-laws, Sandy Thomas Smith and Connie Weaver "Cat"; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Torbert Funeral South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt10), Dover. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
