Deja Sade' Harrison

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Liberty Church
1150 State College Rd.
Dover, DE
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Church
1150 State College Rd.
Dover, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dover - Deja Sade' Harrison passed away on Aug. 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Liberty Church located at 1150 State College Rd. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11am with visitation two hours prior. In addition, a public visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.