Dover - Deja Sade' Harrison passed away on Aug. 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Liberty Church located at 1150 State College Rd. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11am with visitation two hours prior. In addition, a public visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019