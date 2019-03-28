Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delema White. View Sign

Delema White, 100

LINCOLN - Delema White passed away at her home on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1918 in Lincoln, to the late Charles H. and Della Elizabeth (Messick) Workman.

Delema enjoyed being a homemaker, and enjoyed traveling…especially to their winter home in Florida. She was a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Paul E. White, Sr.; sons, Paul E. White, Jr. and R. Allen White, Sr.; daughter, Phyllis Williamson; grandson, R. Ernest White; and great-grandson, Bradley 'Brad' White.

Delema is survived by her son, Roy E. White and his wife Frances; daughter-in-law, Beverly White; grandchildren, John Williamson, Jr., Daniel Lee Williamson, David White, R. Allen White, II, Brian White and Denise 'Dee Dee' Tull; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth 'Beth', Alexander 'Alex' Brandon, Renee, R. Allen, III, and Emily; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Lincoln United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Lincoln, DE 19960 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Delema White, 100LINCOLN - Delema White passed away at her home on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1918 in Lincoln, to the late Charles H. and Della Elizabeth (Messick) Workman.Delema enjoyed being a homemaker, and enjoyed traveling…especially to their winter home in Florida. She was a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Paul E. White, Sr.; sons, Paul E. White, Jr. and R. Allen White, Sr.; daughter, Phyllis Williamson; grandson, R. Ernest White; and great-grandson, Bradley 'Brad' White.Delema is survived by her son, Roy E. White and his wife Frances; daughter-in-law, Beverly White; grandchildren, John Williamson, Jr., Daniel Lee Williamson, David White, R. Allen White, II, Brian White and Denise 'Dee Dee' Tull; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth 'Beth', Alexander 'Alex' Brandon, Renee, R. Allen, III, and Emily; and six great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Lincoln United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Lincoln, DE 19960 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Funeral Home Berry - Short Funeral Home

119-121 N.W. Front Street

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-8091 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close