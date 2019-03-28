Delema White, 100
LINCOLN - Delema White passed away at her home on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1918 in Lincoln, to the late Charles H. and Della Elizabeth (Messick) Workman.
Delema enjoyed being a homemaker, and enjoyed traveling…especially to their winter home in Florida. She was a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Paul E. White, Sr.; sons, Paul E. White, Jr. and R. Allen White, Sr.; daughter, Phyllis Williamson; grandson, R. Ernest White; and great-grandson, Bradley 'Brad' White.
Delema is survived by her son, Roy E. White and his wife Frances; daughter-in-law, Beverly White; grandchildren, John Williamson, Jr., Daniel Lee Williamson, David White, R. Allen White, II, Brian White and Denise 'Dee Dee' Tull; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth 'Beth', Alexander 'Alex' Brandon, Renee, R. Allen, III, and Emily; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Lincoln United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Lincoln, DE 19960 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019