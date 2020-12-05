Della A. Diefenbach, 86
DOVER - Della A. Diefenbach passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Diefenbach was born March 22, 1934 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Melvin Thomas and Mary Evans Thomas.
She was a military wife and homemaker. Mrs. Diefenbach enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music and watching movies.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Diefenbach in 2013.
She is survived by daughters, Della M. Bachman, Dolores K. Stegner and her husband Bruce, Debra L. Wilson and her husband Ron and Mary C. Dean all of Dover; grandchildren, William C. Wilson and Della M. Dean both of Dover; great grandson, Philip E. Dean also of Dover.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
