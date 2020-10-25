1/1
Deloris Wright
Deloris Wright, 79
Mrs. Deloris Hammond Wright entered eternal rest on October 13, 2020 in Millen, Georgia.
The Tampa, Florida native graduated from Blake High School and Gibbs Junior College in Tampa. She continued her education, graduating from Delaware State College and University of Illinois, with a Master's Degree in Psychology. She worked as a Counselor at Ben Eielson High School in Alaska and Delaware State College.
Mrs. Wright was active in social and civic communities. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, The Love and Charity Club of Cheyenne, Wyoming and The Jolly 12 Club of Millen, Ga.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Wright, Jr. (Millen, GA); two daughters, Shonna D. Wright (Cheyenne, Wyo.) and Alethea D. Wright (Seattle, Wash.); brothers, Douglas Hammond of Austria, and Tyrone Hammond (Tampa, Fla.); sisters, Vivian and Marcia (Tampa, Fla.); a host of other loving family and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Westside Cemetery (White Oak Road) – Millen, Ga.
Dwight's Funeral Home, 326 Old Waynesboro Road, Millen, GA 30442 • 478-982-1667



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dwight's Funeral Home
326 Old Waynesboro Road
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-1667
