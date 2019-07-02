Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delorise Ann Dillon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 4, 1937 - June 22, 2019

Delorise Ann Dillon (Chronister) was born to Ezra and Sara Chronister on September 4, 1937, in McCallister, Oklahoma. At age 81, Ann passed away from medical complications on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Delorise preferred Ann, Grandma, or Gma and lived a full life. She is Grandma to the masses and the matriarch of her family. Her absence from this earth leaves an emptiness in the hearts of many.

A private burial was held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Bear, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dewey L. Dillon.





