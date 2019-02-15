Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MILFORD - Dema A. Chupp Mishler went to her heavenly home on Feb. 12, 2019.

Dema was born Jan. 24, 1928 in Ill. and married the love of her life, John F. Mishler, on Feb. 5, 1949. Dema was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her husband faithfully served in the ministry in many different churches during their almost 70 years of marriage.

She loved sharing hospitality with the hundreds of people who were invited into their home and was an excellent cook and had the gift of making everyone feel loved and at home in her presence. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and doing puzzles, as well as assisting her husband by painting and wallpapering the many houses he built in their earlier years. She was also a writer with numerous published articles.

Most of all, Dema loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she freely shared His love and saving grace with everyone she came into contact with. She was fun loving with a joyful spirit that was evident all of her 91 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away on May 11, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Frieda; her brothers, Levi, Isaac, and Benjamin; and her sisters, Lizzie, Millie, Mattie, Drucilla, and Emma.

She is survived by her daughters, Fern Miller (Duane) and Elvida Yoder (Curtis), both of Milford; son-in-law, Clinton Yoder (Sharon) of Wagener, S.C.; 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Ann and Katie; a brother, Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.

The visitation hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Living Hope Fellowship, which meets at Sam Yoder Farm, 87 Hunting Quarter Rd. Houston, Del.. The funeral will be held at the Greenwood Mennonite Church, Shawnee Rd, Greenwood, Del. on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., with an hour visitation before the service. The interment will be in the Greenwood Mennonite Church cemetery following the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 West Market St., Greenwood, DE.





