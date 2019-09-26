WYMONING - Demizha Sondrell Romance Sturgis departed this life on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service Calvary Pentecostal Church, 13325 Worcester Hwy., Bishopville, MD 21813. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019