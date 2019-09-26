Demizha Sondrell Romance Sturgis 20

Obituary
WYMONING - Demizha Sondrell Romance Sturgis departed this life on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service Calvary Pentecostal Church, 13325 Worcester Hwy., Bishopville, MD 21813. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019
