Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Maime Warren Senior Center Smyrna , DE

CLAYTON - Denise Rebecca Lane passed away suddenly on June 23rd. She was born on February 24, 1985 in Dover. She grew up in Smyrna-Clayton.

She enjoyed playing basketball, softball, field hockey and also was a girl scout in her youth. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

She is survived by her mother, Cindy Lane of Clayton; father, David Lane of Dover; brother, Kevin (Ashley) of Md.; her loving sister, Catherine (Jonathan) of Clayton; nieces and nephews, Mark, Kaitlyn, Hannah and Nicholas of Clayton, Karson of Md. and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Virginia and Billy Spires and paternal grandparents, Dana and Noelle Lane.

There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor on July 1st from 4-7p.m. at the Maime Warren Senior Center in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to help defray funeral costs. Donations can be sent to: Cindy Lane, PO Box 684, Clayton, De. 19938





