DOVER - Denise Suzanne Samans passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Samans was born Oct. 24, 1952 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the late Edward Smith and Celine Plante Smith.
She retired from the State of Delaware in 1998 as a Youth Rehabilitation Officer, she had a very special relationship with her clients and thought of them more as family then clients. Mrs. Samans enjoyed kayaking, baking, music and loved going to concerts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Shultz in 2002.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, David Samans of Dover; daughters, Kristen Shultz of Camden and Brooke Lloyd of Millsboro; brother, Gregory Smith and his wife Andrea of Camden; grandchildren, Kyle and Tye Nantz, Morgan, Carter and Ethan Samans; niece and nephew, Taylor Smith and Jason McPherson.
Memorial services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 10, 2020