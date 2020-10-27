1/
Dennis Grover "Bunky" Harrison
Dennis 'Bunky' Grover Harrison, 77
MILLSBORO - Dennis "Bunky" Grover Harrison passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may visit after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Coolspring Presbyterian Cemetery in Lewes, Del.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
