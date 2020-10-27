Dennis 'Bunky' Grover Harrison, 77
MILLSBORO - Dennis "Bunky" Grover Harrison passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may visit after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Coolspring Presbyterian Cemetery in Lewes, Del.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com