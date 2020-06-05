BRIDGEVILLE - Dennis J. Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Dennis was born in Milford the son of Ida (Minner) Johnson and the late Jimmy Johnson. He was a graduate of Milford High School. He worked as a grain operator for 6 years at Perdue in Bridgeville. He enjoyed fishing and loved NASCAR and followed Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Kevin Harvick and Jimmy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Patricia Johnson; two children, Dennis II and Candy; his mother, Ida (Minner) Johnson; one sister, Sharon; one aunt, Gail; and four grandchildren.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 5, 2020.