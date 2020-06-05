Dennis J. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIDGEVILLE - Dennis J. Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Dennis was born in Milford the son of Ida (Minner) Johnson and the late Jimmy Johnson. He was a graduate of Milford High School. He worked as a grain operator for 6 years at Perdue in Bridgeville. He enjoyed fishing and loved NASCAR and followed Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Kevin Harvick and Jimmy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Patricia Johnson; two children, Dennis II and Candy; his mother, Ida (Minner) Johnson; one sister, Sharon; one aunt, Gail; and four grandchildren.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved