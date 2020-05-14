GREENWOOD - Dewey Reese Whitmore passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Genesis the milford Center in Milford.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1948 in Milford, the son of the late Emmitt Whitmore and Dagney Botnon Whitmore.
Growing up in Greenwood, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He later graduated from Greenwood High School with the class of 1966. After his education, we worked with his father learning carpentry and developed a life-long career working as a self-employed trim and millwork carpenter. He was a talented man who took pride in his work. When he was off of the job he loved working and tinkering as a mechanic and enjoyed motorcycles and dirt bikes.
He is survived by two sons, Brandon Whitmore of Greenwood and Patrick Teed ot Camden; and three siblings, Emmitt "Lee" Whitmore of North Dakota, Gladys Schweikert of Yardley, Pa., and Charles Whitmore of Laurel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Whitmore.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Johnstown Cemetery on Greenwood.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 14, 2020.