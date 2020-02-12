January 14, 1950 - January 30, 2020
DeWitt Peterkin, III, also known as "Witt", formerly of Darien, Conn, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 peacefully at his home in Dover.
The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien, Conn. is handling the arrangements in Darien which are still pending. More information, including a fuller obituary, will be found on their website: http://www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Witt and/or simply say a prayer of "Godspeed, Witt".
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 12, 2020