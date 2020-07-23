Diana L. Wilson, 72
MILFORD - Diana L. Wilson passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home. She was born in Milford on March 12, 1948 to Norman R. and Alice Carlisle.
Diana worked as a CNA at the Milford Manor, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, sewing and reading.
She was preceded by her husband, Roy, in 2018. Diana is survived by four sons; five sisters; four brothers and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am in the sanctuary of Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.