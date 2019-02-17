Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Retired from Wilmington Trust

MILTON - Diana Maria Bennett passed away at the DE Hospice Center, Milford on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Diana was born on July 20, 1952 daughter of the late William and NormaLee (Workman) Reed.

Diana worked as a customer account representative for nearly 30 years with Wilmington Trust before retiring several years ago.

Diana has always enjoyed traveling, going on vacations and camping with family and friends.

Her hobbies included floral wreath making, knitting blankets, sewing, decorating, cutting her beautiful green grass, and her favorite hobby, doing yard work. Diana thoroughly loved fishing and crabbing on the boat with her Dad and also with her son, Michael. Going out for crabs with family and friends was one of her favorite things. Diana was a very dedicated "Mommom" to her four grandchildren; she spent much of her time making sure they had special memories with "Mommom Drake".

Diana gave her heart to the Lord twelve years ago and immediately became very involved in Crossroad Community Church where she volunteered with the kitchen ministries and made several lasting friendships.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Bennett; and a brother, Tom Reed.

She is survived by two children, Michael Millman of Slaughter Beach, and Michelle Biggs and husband Philip of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Luke, Megan, Brady and Daysi Biggs; one brother, Wayne Reed and wife Connie of Lincoln; and two sisters, Joyce Spearman and Darlene Cronic and husband James, all of Milton. Darlene remained a loyal sister and best friend through her life, never leaving her side and helping her from beginning to the end of Diane's rough cancer journey.

The family members would like to thank Diana's loyal friends and members of the church, along with the amazing staff at Delaware Hospice, for assisting in Diane's extended stay at hospice, until the Lord came for her on Wednesday.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, DE 19947. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford Delaware 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





416 Federal Street

Milton , DE 19968

