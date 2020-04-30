SEAFORD - Diane Carroll Jones passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Diane was Admissions Secretary for Poly Tech School then later she was Administrative Secretary for the Superintendent of Woodbridge School District when she retired. She was an active member of Calvary Wesleyan Church in Harrington.
She was the daughter of the late James and Emma Carroll.
She is survived by her husband of ten years, Thomas "Tom" Jones; stepson, Bryan T. Jones (Colleen); stepdaughter, Andrea Jones Bremer (Kris); brother, Jim Carroll (Darlene); sister, Terry Shank (George); grandchildren, Reghan Jones, Bodie Jones, Colton Bremer and Eleanor Bremer; nephews, Ryan Carroll (Barb) and Brady Carroll (Julye); nieces, Heather Shank and Amanda Moola (Chris); and great nieces, Grace Carroll, Danyca Carroll, Caressa Lockwood and Shayna Nasakaitis. She is also survived by her extended family in Costa Rica.
Due to the current Covid pandemic Funeral Services and burial will be private. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Avenue, Harrington, DE 19952.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2020