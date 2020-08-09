Diane Gale Abbott, 66
HARRINGTON - Diane Gale Abbott passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by her family.
Diane was born in Milford to the late Wallace Holden and Dorothy Mae (Bonney) Donovan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ralph Donovan. She was a waitress for many years working for Milford Diner and, growing up, she attended Milford Church of God. Diane was a social butterfly, the life of the party and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Pollard, her fiancé, Stanley Britton, and their children, Kristin Pollard, Kyla Pollard, and Hayle Britton; her son, Jason Lisenbe, his wife, Danielle, and their children, Alyssa Lisenbe, Michael Lisenbe, Rilynn Holt, and Dakota Lisenbe; her sister, Brenda Alexander, her husband, Peanut; her brother, Charles Holden, his wife, Donna; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, 6486 Bay Rd., Frederica, DE 19946. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Flowers are accepted or donations in Diane's memory can be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Online condolences for the family can be made at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com