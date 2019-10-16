Diane Hanson died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019. As she finds her way to heaven, she leaves behind her husband of almost 54 years, Dick Hanson; her brother, Bill Pennewell (wife, Bonnie); her daughter Mary; her son DJ (partner, John Sideris); her four grandchildren, Paige, Blake, Isaac and Asher; and her loyal Golden Retriever, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her Father Roland Pennewell (d. 1968), Mother Mary Pennewell (d. 2007) and her brother Roland, Jr (d. 1946).

Diane was born in Lewes, Del. and spent her summers in Rehoboth Beach, where she developed her love of the ocean! It was on Rehoboth Beach where Diane first met Dick Hanson. And after only 6 weeks of dating, the two of them were married in 1965.

Together, Diane and Dick led a life of adventure, traveling the country in their RV and in previous years, their boat. She loved to visit friends in Florida and explore new places across the country. But she was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

A celebration of Diane's life will be held TODAY, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 pm at Bradshaw Celebration Of Life Center (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN) with visitation one hour prior.

Please join the Hansons to celebrate Diane's life.



