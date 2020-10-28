1/1
Diann Boyce Marcrum
1941 - 2020
Summerfield, Fla. - On August 14, 2020 Diann Boyce Marcrum passed away after s short illness. She was born in Milford, Del. April 24, 1941 to Arthur "Dick" Boyce and Mary E. Boyce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Marcrum, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Bryan Carmean Walker.
She is survived by a son, Douglas Marcrum (Connie), grandsons, Jake and Christopher Marcrum and a great granddaughter all Florida residents; a sister, Virginia B. Scott (John) of Milford, Del.; and a brother, O. Kenneth Carmean of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral arrangements were private.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
